LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Dallas man is facing numerous charges after deputies seized 114 grams of methamphetamine from a car reported stolen out of Charlotte, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were told that a black Honda Accord reported stolen in Charlotte had been in the area around Tucker’s Grove Church Road and Highway 73 last month.

On Thursday, deputies responding to a shots fired call said they saw the car at a home on Nolen Acres Lane. While discussing the vehicle with his Sergeant, deputies saw the vehicle coming out of Nolen Acres Ln. and turning onto Highway 73.

The deputies pulled the car over near the intersection of Tucker’s Grove Church Road. The sheriff’s office said that a check of the license plate showed that it did not belong on the vehicle, which came back as stolen out of Charlotte.

Authorities said 37-year-old Brent Blankenship, the driver of the car, was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies searched the suspect and found a clear baggie of meth and drug paraphernalia in his pocket. More meth and marijuana was found during a search of the car, the sheriff’s office said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

In total, deputies said they seized 114 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and $480 in cash.

Blankenship was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and displaying an expired registration plate.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.