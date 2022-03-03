FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are searching for a man they said attacked a person with a machete early Thursday morning in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Stephen Tilley is suspected of attacking a person he knew around 1 a.m. before running away.
Authorities are in the area of Lighthouse Ave in Fort Mill searching for him.
Tilley is described as a white, bald man, authorities said. He was reportedly wearing black pants and a black jacket when he ran.
Call the York County Sheriff’s Office or 911 if you see him.
Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.