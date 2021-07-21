Deputies search for shooting suspect in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are searching for a person they said was involved in a shooting in Clover Wednesday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting investigation is underway near the 2100 block of Eskridge Terrace in the Mill Creek Falls subdivision.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Deputies are searching for a 56-year-old man described as white, 5’8” tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees the person is advised to call 911.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.