ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies.

Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelsey Hunt, 28, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies received a complaint from people in the rehab program stating that a recent program graduate was targeting their drug addiction.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “To think we bent over backwards to assist a repeated convicted felon with his drug addiction only to watch him take advantage of the situation to conduct drug sales within a rehabilitation center is quite disturbing. The very people we are trying to help now have a supervisor swaying them towards continued drug use for his personal benefit.”

Both Suggs and Hunt were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with $100,000 secured bonds, according to the sheriff’s office. Both of them were taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to contact 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesonco.org.