Deputies recover stolen motorcycle, arrest Lincolnton man after foot chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincolnton man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole a motorcycle and led police on a foot chase before he was caught with the help of a local resident, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Thomas Carpenter, 31, has been charged with possession of a stolen motorcycle, driving while license revoked, no motorcycle operator’s endorsement, two counts of resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

The LCSO said on Thursday, Sept. 9, Sgt. Dombrowski was traveling on Buffalo Shoals Road was he saw a burgundy motorcycle matching the description of one entered stolen by Maiden Police.

Authorities turned around on the motorcycle which pulled into a driveway in the 1900 block of Buffalo Shoals Road. After speaking to the man operating the motorcycle and a resident at that address, Sgt. Dombrowski asked the rider if he could check the VIN number to be sure it wasn’t stolen.

While he was doing that, the rider, later identified as Carpenter, ran away into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies searched the area but could not find the wanted man. The motorcycle Carpenter was operating had been reported stolen and was picked up by Maiden Police, authorities said.

Later that same day, Deputy Ginther responded to the area of Buffalo Shoals Road and Daniel Shrum Road in reference to a suspicious person. The description of the man matched that of the person who ran from officers earlier in the day. Ginther came across Carpenter near the Shiloh Run subdivision.

The officer then got out of her vehicle and began a foot chase that went some 420-feet down Bridle Trail, the sheriff’s office said. She observed Carpenter get behind a boat parked at a residence. A resident in the area assisted in placing Carpenter in to custody.

Carpenter is currently being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $17,000 secured bond.