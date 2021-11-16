Deputies investigating murder in York County, person of interest in custody

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Deputies in York County are investigating a murder that occurred on Echo Springs Circle and Rhyne Road in Clover.

According to York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening. A person of interest was taken into custody by investigators. Deputies say the victim and the person in custody knew each other.

Additional details about the murder are still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending the notification of the next of kin.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are released. Stay tuned to FOX 46 and FOX46.com for updates.

