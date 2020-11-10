Deputies identify ‘person of interest’ in Catawba County arson investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the man they believe may have lit himself on fire while trying to torch a building at the Lake Norman RV Resort in Sherrills Ford.

Deputies said Jonathon Daniel Belk, a former employee at the resort, is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

Belk lives in South Carolina and is described as six-feet-four-inches tall and 200 pounds.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Lake Norman RV Resort on East NC Hwy 150. As firefighters arrived to the business they observed an office engulfed in flames. The building suffered heavy damage, authorities said.

Video footage from the RV Resort’s surveillance system shows a person dressed in black pants, a black hoodie with the hood pulled over their head approaching the business office. This person was also wearing a white face mask and is seen carrying a pry bar and a red gas can, deputies said.

In the video, you can see the suspect forced entry to the business office and doused it with an accelerant. They then ignited that structure. Video footage shows this person caught themselves on fire during that time.

They can then be seen on video running away from the business office as they try to extinguish themselves. The item on fire in the parking lot that this person tries to pick up is a bag of money taken from inside the office prior to the fire being ignited, deputies said.

A vehicle was seen waiting on the roadway and is suspected of taking the suspect away from the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the location of Jonathon Belk or information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

