Deputies identify, arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converters near Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man accused of stealing catalytic converters and batteries from a business near Mooresville has been arrested, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the theft happened on December 13 at a business on Statesville Highway near Mooresville.

Deputies said an employee at the business showed them security footage of the suspect who had stolen the items and the van he was driving.

The video showed the suspect and a 1990s model Chevrolet Conversion Van which was burgundy or dark-red in color.

The sheriff’s office released photographs of the suspect Wednesday in hopes of receiving help to identify him.

Detectives said they received a tip that the suspect was 34-year-old Mark Ball of Statesville. They also discovered Ball has a 1995 Chevrolet G20 van that was burgundy in color.

Based on additional information, detectives received arrest warrants and took Ball into custody.

He was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and misdemeanor larceny.