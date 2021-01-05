Deputies find three bags of meth during Iredell County traffic stop

STATESVILLE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people in Iredell County were arrested Sunday after deputies found three bags of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop north of Statesville.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the two were stopped at the intersection of Scotts Creek Road and Old Wilkesboro Road. Deputies approached the vehicle and spoke to the two occupants, identified as Eugenio Mata Carbajal and Amanda Christine Wolowitz.

Carbajal was driving with a revoked license.

Based on more evidence, deputies said they searched the vehicle where they found the crystal meth.

Carbijal and Wolowitz were both charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle or sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carbajal was also charged with driving while license revoked, reckless driving and speeding.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE