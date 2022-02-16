Deputies arrest 19 in ‘Operation Cupid’ in SC county

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested 19 people in Operation Cupid, an operation to get drug suppliers off the streets in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the operation started on Saturday when deputies did a roundup of dealers and suppliers who are major suppliers of illegal narcotics in Cherokee County.

The sheriff’s office said the operation specifically targeted individuals moving large amounts of methamphetamines into the community.

The operation ended Monday with 19 suspects being arrested and charged with either distribution, possession or trafficking of methamphetamine.

Terry Wayne Hunt (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Bruce Boyd Jr (Source; Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Dylan Blake Mode (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Shane Lee Ruppe (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Larry Charles Jones (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jesse Faith Pennington (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Tommy Joe Gregory (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jonathan Matthew Ramsey (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Paul Derek Lee Jr (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Billy Joe Smith (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Kristen Ashley Lee Carter (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Sean Lee Whisnant (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Krystal Kay Boatman (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Larry Timothy Miller (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Leon Miller (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Annette McKenzie Sisk (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Terry Wayne Hunt , of Gaffney, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or playground.

Charles Bruce Boyd Jr. , of Gaffney, was charge with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Dylan Blake Mode , of Gaffney, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or playground.

Shane Lee Ruppe , of Gaffney, was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Larry Charles Jones , of Blacksburg, was charged with one count distribution of methamphetamine.

Brittany Lachelle Pittman , of Gaffney, was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or playground, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one county of possession of contraband entering detention center.

Ian Russell Kiernan, of Gaffney, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Beth Nicole Rojas, of Gaffney, was charged with one county of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or playground and one count of possession of marijuana.

Patricia Gail Huskey , of Gaffney, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Jesse Faith Pennington , of Gaffney, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Tommy Joe Gregory, of Gaffney, was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Jonathan Matthew Ramsey , of Gaffney, was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Paul Derek Lee Jr. , of Gaffney, was charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of trafficking methamphetamines, one count of possession of diazepam and one county of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Billy Joe Smith , of Gaffney, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Kristen Ashely Lee Carter , of Cowpens, was charged with one county of distribution of methamphetamine.

Sean Lee Whisnant , of Blacksburg, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of school or playground.

Krystal Kay Boatman , of Gaffney was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of marijuana.

Larry Timothy Miller , of Blacksburg, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of violent felony.

Brandon Lee Miller , of Gaffney, was charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine more than 10 grams but less than 23 grams, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of alprazolam, one count of resisting arrest and two county of assault on police officer.

Annette McKenzie Sisk, of Blacksburg, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Overall the operation resulted in the seizure and removal of methamphetamine, fentanyl, other drugs and weapons from Cherokee County streets.

Deputies said out of the 19 arrests a total of 47 arrest warrants were served on those arrested. There are four people still at large and wanted with eight active arrest warrants remaining to be served.

This operation was a joint effort between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (C.A.T), Cherokee County Detention Center and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.