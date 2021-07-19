Over $128k worth of meth seized from Denver man accused of selling in several Charlotte-area counties

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 35-year-old Denver man is accused of selling and distributing crystal methamphetamine in Iredell, Catawba and Lincoln counties, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said investigators identified Steven Abernethy in June as someone who was distributing large amounts of meth in Iredell and multiple other counties in the area.

Undercover investigators bought around 1000 grams, over two pounds, of meth from Abernethy, Campbell said. Another half-pound was found at his home when he was arrested in Lincoln County.

Authorities said Abernethy was getting the drugs from out of state.

“The street value of the Crystal Methamphetamine seized in Iredell was approximately $58,000, in Catawba County approximately $44,600 and in Lincoln County $25,500 for a total of $128,100 worth of drug off of the streets of our counties,” Sheriff Campbell said.

During the investigation, deputies identified George Bailer Jr. and Amanda Collins as associates to Abernethy. They are accused of helping him distribute meth to Iredell, Catawba and Lincoln counties.

Abernethy was charged with multiple felonies including trafficking by sale of crystal methamphetamine, trafficking by delivery of crystal methamphetamine, trafficking by the transportation of crystal methamphetamine, trafficking by possession crystal methamphetamine over 400 grams, and other drug charges.

George Bailer Jr. was charged with felony conspiracy to traffic crystal methamphetamine, felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by transportation and felony trafficking of crystal methamphetamine by possession.

Amanda Collins faces charges of felony conspiracy to traffic crystal methamphetamine, felony possession of crystal methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

“Cooperation, communication, and teamwork such as this, between our agencies, is another example of us all working together to fight drug trafficking in our counties to make them all a safer place,” added Sheriff Campbell.