LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Denver man was charged with sexually assaulting his girlfriend after an argument between the two in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on February 28 at the Riverwalk Apartments. A 20-year-old woman reported a past sexual assault that followed an argument between her and a boyfriend, who had been drinking, the sheriff’s report indicated.

Jonathan Charco, 28, of Denver, was identified as the suspect and he was arrested this past Thursday, the sheriff said.

He faces charges including second-degree forcible rape and assault on a female.

Charco was held without bond and had his first court appearance on Friday. His bond has since been reduced to $10,000, which he posted and was released, the report stated.