Phillip Fulcher – left/ William Fulcher – right (photo courtesy of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office)

ATLANTIC, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The deaths of two brothers found inside their home in eastern North Carolina last week have been ruled homicides, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Philip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother William Fulcher, 57, were found dead inside their Atlantic home on Clem Fulcher Court on August 3.

On August 9, autopsies were performed. Pathologists ruled their deaths as homicide.

Investigators said evidence from the scene indicated that a “violent altercation” happened inside the home. They said the suspect may have been injured with a laceration.

Detectives are still gathering information and following leads, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between July 30 and August 3 is asked to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.

Carteret County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Leave a tip anonymously at 726-INFO or email crimetips@carteretcountync.gov.