SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury after a man was found shot to death, the Salisbury Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight Tuesday, July 5, near 121 Oakwood Ave.

Dwayne Coward, 30, was found by emergency personnel suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no mention of a suspect or motive in this shooting.

CSI was among the departments on the scene and this remains an active investigation.