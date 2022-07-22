CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The shooting death of a 31-year-old man in north Charlotte in June has been classified as a “justified homicide,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:30 a.m. on June 29 near the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive.

Officers found Jonathan Luke Edouarzin with a life-threatening wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time, CMPD said the suspect in the case had remained on the scene and was cooperating with officers.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with detectives and agreed to classify Edouarzin’s death as justified.