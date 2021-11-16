Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Wilkinson Blvd. in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wilkinson Blvd. between Alleghany St. and Mulberry Church Road.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, the road will be closed in the area for several hours due to the accident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Medic confirms paramedics are on the scene. Additional details about the crash were not immediately provided by officials. CMPD is on the scene investigating at this time.