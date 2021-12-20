Deadly Gastonia crash believed to have been caused by speeding, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The investigation is ongoing into a deadly crash that occurred on East Hudson Boulevard near Forbes Road, according to Gastonia Police.

Investigators have determined speed is a factor in the crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash involving a 2006 Nissan 350Z to contact them.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and involved three vehicles. A preliminary report shows the 2006 Nissan 350Z was traveling east on East Hudson Blvd. approaching Forbes Road at a high rate of speed.

For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck a 1990 GMC Sierra truck that was stopped in a left turn lane on East Hudson Blvd. After being struck by the Nissan, the Sierra then struck a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that was also stopped in a left turn lane on East Hudson Blvd. After striking the Sierra, the Nissan left the road and entered a wooded area near Forbes Road.

The driver of the Nissan, 22-year-old James Billy Darrell Brown of Gastonia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was not injured.

