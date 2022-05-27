GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dead dog and 29 other dogs were found caged living in poor conditions in the backyard of a Gastonia man’s home, according to Gaston County Police.

On Thursday, April 28, around 9 a.m., Animal Care and Enforcement were called to a home along Hemlock Avenue in Gastonia after receiving reports of dogs fighting on the property.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

As specialists arrived, they found one dog deceased in the yard and 29 other dogs caged. Goats and rabbits were also located on the property.

Authorities said all animals were removed from the home and examined by a vet for evaluation and medical treatment. All of the animals were eventually transported to locations where they’re being rehabilitated.

On Thursday, May 26, Gaston County Police charged Terrance Marvin Cooper, 39, of Gastonia, with 30 counts of animal cruelty and 30 counts of dogfighting. All offenses are felonies.

Cooper is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $325,000 secured bond.