Day 6: Jury deliberations begin in Gaston County attempted murder trial

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Closing arguments began Monday afternoon for the Gaston County man accused of attempting to murder his wife with a hammer.

The defense focused on lack of intent to kill. Defense Attorney Taylor contends the injuries Melanie Eubanks sustained were the result of a jealous Charles Eubanks, and that this case is symbolistic of a disintegrating marriage where spouses grow apart.

Defense Attorney Taylor went back to his opening position that there was no evidence of history of physical altercations between Melanie and Eubanks. He dismissed Melanie’s testimony of a 2014 accusation that Eubanks had pushed her, causing her to break her wrist.

Taylor urged the jury to not believe Melanie because she didn’t include it in her 2018 application for a restraining order, nor did she tell anyone prior to Eubanks’ arrest on this case.

Taylor said the first officer on the scene, Miller, classified Melanie as incoherent contradicts her 911 call where she sounds coherent. In his summation, Taylor reiterated the gruesome details of Melanie’s injury. Taylor told the jury it’s reasonable to feel for Melanie, but they can’t use sympathy when deliberating.

Taylor pointed to where the evidence supports his position. To begin with, in Melanie’s 911 call she said, “The hammer struck me,” that he noted as supporting a lack of intent to kill.

The defense asked the jury, “If she was hit solidly wouldn’t skin be broken? Wouldn’t there be a rounded indent?” Taylor pointed to Detective Howell who said he found blood on the sides of the hammer, not on the striking base of the hammer. As Eubanks said, there was a struggle. Where the blood was found is consistent with Eubanks position, that it was a struggle, not an intent to kill, according to Taylor.

Taylor conceded Eubanks was guilty of the lesser crime and asked the jury to find him guilty of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The prosecution began by telling the jury they could find Eubanks guilty of both of the charged crimes; attempted murder in the first-degree and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury.

The prosecution spent the beginning few minutes praising Melanie and her daughter for their demeanor to the substance of their testimony. Assistant District Attorney Gulledge said Eubanks claimed to be suicidal and could have killed himself but didn’t. “Instead he just made a big mess,” Gulledge said.

Gulledge explained why Melanie didn’t report the 2014 alleged broken wrist incident. Gulledge said Melanie was asked before and she is a very private person.

“All he is trying to do is distract you from the facts of this case,” Gulledge sarcastically reminded the jury of the hours upon hours of the defendant purporting to be a “good guy and a good husband.”

Gulledge dismissed the defense theory of the scientific evidence. “The entire head of that hammer is covered in blood. The whole thing is covered in blood. Melanie was covered in blood,” Gulledge said.

After reminding the jury that Eubanks never told the police there was a struggle, that he only said it last week in court, she wrapped up by asking them to, “Do the right thing. Find him guilty as charged.”

Melanie and her daughter were present in the audience during Monday’s closing arguments. The jury began deliberating at approximately 4:35 p.m. and were dismissed at 5:25 p.m. Deliberations continue Tuesday.