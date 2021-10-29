Davidson County shelter offers tragic update after dog found with broken back, locked in crawlspace without food, water

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Animal Alliance offered a tragic update after a dog was allegedly locked in a crawlspace with a broken back in Davidson County.

The dog, which the DCAA named Nina, was euthanized Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Davidson County Animal Alliance. The shelter is now hoping to raise awareness about Nina’s story.

“Rest In Peace, sweet Nina,” the alliance said. “Run free across that rainbow, chase the butterflies, and find rest in the warm sunlight.”

On Wednesday, a Lexington, N.C. woman was arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge after an injured dog was found locked inside a crawlspace, according to a warrant.

According to the warrant, the 26-year-old woman’s dog was hit by a vehicle and left with a broken back. Animal control told her to take the dog to a veterinarian. A week later, the woman had still not taken her dog to a veterinarian. The woman is also accused of locking her dog in a crawlspace of the house without food or water.

The suspect was released on a $1,000 secured bond.

The Davidson County Animal Alliance says they named her Nina when she arrived Tuesday.

“One of the shelter staff could have spent the evening at home with her family but instead, she drove Nina to Carolina Veterinary Specialists,” DCAA said in a Facebook post. “After working all day, she sat in her car with Nina and spoke comforting words to her as they waited.”

The alliance said Nina had a broken leg, pelvis and back, as well as injuries to the tendons in both legs and multiple crushed vertebrae, but she still appeared happy.

“She wanted to play, and she was giving everyone sweet puppy kisses,” the alliance said. “We desperately wanted a better outcome for Nina than what she got.”

DCAA said they followed the veterinarian’s guidance and made the difficult choice to humanely euthanize Nina.

“Nina is no longer in pain and will not suffer,” the alliance said. “Now we can only hope and pray that the person who allowed this to happen is charged, convicted, and that Nina gets some justice. Nina’s remains will be cremated and, if at all possible, she will be in the courtroom when her ‘owner’ faces judgment.”

The Davidson County Animal Alliance is asking for donations to help cover the $1,016.53 veterinary bill. As of Friday, the shelter had raised $1,020, according to the group’s Facebook fundraiser.