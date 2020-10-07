David Smith, son of Bruton Smith, arrested for assault and strangulation

David Smith, the CEO of Sonic Automotive and son of Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith, was arrested Monday for assault and strangulation charges, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, a Charlotte-based car sales company founded by his father. According to the company’s website, he was elected to the position in September 2018.

Smith is the son of Speedway Motorsports, Inc Executive Chairman and Director Bruton Smith.

Speedway Motorsports owns and operates Charlotte Motor Speedway, among other race tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

David Smith was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and false imprisonment. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released.

FOX 46 is working to gather more information.

