CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are searching for a man accused of committing several “high-dollar” larcenies in the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyrae Coleman is a “repeat and dangerous offender” who continues to commit crimes.

Tyrae Coleman (photo courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Surveillance video released by police allegedly showed Coleman and others robbing a retail store.

CMPD said Coleman is armed and has outstanding felony warrants. Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-0600.

On Wednesday, police said criminals are using retail theft as a means to earn a living in the Queen City.

“People don’t care,” CMPD Detective Anthony Finocchio said of the individuals who are committing these crimes. “They’ve been arrested 150 times.”

CMPD said they have investigated 25 robbery cases so far in 2022.

“This isn’t their first rodeo,” Finnochio said of those who are committing the crimes. “We deserve better, our community deserves better, and our retail stores deserve better as well.”