Dad who shot at teens trying to buy ‘controlled substance’ from son charged for shooting into vehicle

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials said that the father who fired shots at three suspects that were attempting to buy a ‘controlled substance’ from his son on Saturday has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to calls regarding gunfire and a robbery at a home on Gravel Hill Court on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old and his parents said they were confronted by three suspects who forced their way into the home and attempted to rob them. It was later determined that the suspects were attempting to buy a controlled substance from the 17-year-old.

The teen’s father, Christopher lee Jarvis, chased the suspects with a gun and fired shots at the vehicle the suspects had fled in.

A short time later the suspects were located and arrested. No injuries were reported.

Taylorsville resident Zachariah Canterbury, 18, and Florida resident Christopher Whorley, 18 face multiple charges including robbery. The two 17-year-old’s involved are being petitioned for charges.

Canterbury and Whorley (Credit: Alexander County Sheriff)

Jarvis was charged on Tuesday with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

