CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg SWAT officer who shot and killed a man who allegedly held a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint before stabbing her multiple times was cleared of wrongdoing, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III said SWAT Officer Edward Mark “acted in defense” of the teen girl’s life when he shot David Herbert.

Police said the incident happened on December 18, 2021, at a home in the 10000 block of Blairbeth Street.

Chief Johnny Jennings said Herbert forced his way into his ex-wife’s home. Her 13-year-old daughter was inside.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said Herbert had a knife to the girl.

The District Attorney said evidence showed that as Mark walked up the stairs, Herbert retreated into a back bedroom still holding the girl. As the officer followed, Herbert stabbed the girl multiple times with a large hunting knife.

Officer Mark opened fire twice, shooting Herbert in the head, prosecutors said.

In December, Chief Jennings described the officer as heroic.

After reviewing body-worn camera footage and interviewing officers, Merriweather cleared Officer Mark of wrongdoing.

“The evidence, in this case, is clear that the decedent had (the girl) restrained against her will at knifepoint,” the district attorney said. “Upon Officer Mark’s arrival, officers who had been at the scene for some time informed Officer Mark with urgency that the decedent was going to kill (the girl).”

Merriweather also said the officer was reasonable in his belief that the suspect posed an “imminent threat of great bodily harm or death” to the teenager.

“Accordingly, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of David Samuel Herbert,” he said.