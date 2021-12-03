Custom smoker stolen from popular Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s iconic and old school. And that’s exactly why people love it.

“Everyone in NoDa, business owners and residents, they just keep embracing us,” said David Brooks.

David Brooks and his family own Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa. For almost 50 years, they’ve been serving up the same burgers and dogs on the corner of Brevard.

But some things have changed, just in the last year.

“My prices on two items have gone up 125 percent and the cooking oil we use has gone up almost 150 percent,” said David.

David said, they had to raise their prices, but most people don’t mind.

“I get that more than anything,” said David.

The price increase wasn’t the only thing changing here. David said he was hoping to add barbeque to the menu.

“I got (a smoker) from an engineer and he made it himself, and oh I could cook 300 pounds of meat on it,” said David.

While he had plans for it, he just found out the custom smoker he planned on bringing to the restaurant was just stolen.

“It’s the season of giving and some people think it’s the season of taking,” said David.

He said, he knows it’s hard to tell from the pictures, but the smoker has three smokestacks on top, which makes it look like a diesel truck. He said, since it’s custom, it’ll likely to stand out if the person tries to sell it.

But this isn’t the first time he’s had this problem.

“Actually, this is the second time it’s been stolen,” said David.

But there’s a motto at Brooks’ Sandwich House, “Too blessed to be stressed.” It applies to all things, whether they’re working behind the grill, or dealing with someone who decided to take what isn’t theirs.

“If you let that gnaw at you, it’s going to ruin your day,” said David. “Let’s just pray for these guys that their conscience will bother them enough that they will give it back.”