TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a video camera was found hidden in an elementary school restroom, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said a staff member at Wittenburg Elementary School found the camera hidden under a sink inside of a staff restroom.
Michael Justin Childers, a custodian with the school, was arrested and charged with felony peeping. He was issued a $10,000 bond.
Deputies searched the other restrooms and did not find any cameras in student restrooms.
- CMS says vaccine will not be mandated for staff, asks to receive vaccination priority
- 19-year-old Hickory man charged with statutory rape
- Newsfeed Now: US COVID-19 cases top 14M; Justin Timberlake helps family in need
- Walmart announces 4th round of cash bonuses for employees
- Custodian arrested after hidden camera found in elementary school restroom in Alexander County