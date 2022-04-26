GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Day seven was dominated by defendant James Michael Rick taking the stand in his own defense. Within seconds of being sworn in, Rick started whimpering just short of erupting into a full-fledged cry.

Rick told the jury he worked for an Illinois-based mechanical engineering company, as a technician, which caused him to travel a lot.

He’s known Melinda Robinson since high school. They hadn’t seen each other in 20 years but had been dating since 2016. He said their relationship was “like a rollercoaster.”

He said they were doing drugs constantly and the only time he wasn’t was when he was away at work.

On the night of the incident, May 4, 2019, Rick told the jury that before he went into Larry Hambrick’s home to borrow his crossbow because he saw deer outside Hambrick’s home. After getting the crossbow he tried to shoot deer, but they ran into the woods. He was waiting for the deer when Melinda and Joyce pulled in.

He said Joyce’s car skidded on mud, and when he approached the car he slipped and that’s when an arrow accidentally shot from the crossbow. Rick doesn’t recall if the safety was on the bow.

Rick said Robinson dumped Joyce’s car, with Joyce in it and he didn’t know the car went into the lake. He also said that from the time of the incident to the time of his arrest when he wanted to call the police it was Robinson who pushed him not to.