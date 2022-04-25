GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After an uneventful and calm conclusion to her testimony, Melinda Robinson finished testifying Monday morning followed by the frequently mentioned gentleman named James who was also present at Larry Hambrick’s the night of victim Joyce Rick’s death.

James was on and off the stand in a blink because he had very little knowledge of the events.

The lead detective testified for the rest of the morning session. Detective Jim Shaw told the jury the steps he took in his investigation and corroborated much of what Melinda said on the stand. He did that by telling the jury what Robinson told him when the detective interviewed her following the May 4, 2019 incident.

The prosecution rested Monday afternoon and while the jury was given a break the judge asked James Michael Rick if he was going to testify. He indicated he would like to exercise his right to testify; although he also has the right to change his mind.

Rick is expected to testify at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.