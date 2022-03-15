CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Having money disappear from your bank account has to be one of the scariest things that can happen financially — and that’s just what happened to a local couple who had to it occur twice within two weeks.

Hackers electronically got into Joe and Lorraine Cenzoprano’s bank account.

“I got a debit notice of $1,503 and I was like really, I don’t recognize that,” said Joe Cenzoprano.

He thought he could fix it by calling the bank.

“I spent hours on the phone with Truist,” he said. “They launched an investigation.”

However, the Cary couple didn’t get their money back until his wife dealt with a bank official at a bank branch.

“They restored the money a week later after Lorraine went down to the bank in person,” he said. “Then things accelerated.”

Lorraine Cenzoprano talked about the experience.

“I had to leave my job and go in for an in-person meeting and that took time out of my day,” said Lorraine.

Then, while the bank was investigating the $1,503 theft from their account, another $900 vanished.

“I was like what?” said Joe. “It was a Zelle transaction, and I don’t use Zelle.”

“We never used that,” added Lorraine.

With Truist, Zelle transactions are offered as part of its mobile banking app.

“In order to create a Zelle account and send someone $900 they essentially had to be me,” said Joe.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia reached out to Truist to ask several questions, such as was the bank hacked.

Truist spokesperson Shelley Miller said, “we’re not experiencing any broad-based systems issues related to fraud.”

CBS 17 also asked what the bank does to safeguard customer accounts.

“We go to great lengths to detect and prevent fraud, including providing prompts within the user experience to help clients identify red flags that may indicate scams,” Miller said.

Sbraccia also wanted to know what a customer should do if they find themselves in a similar situation as the Cary couple.

Miller said, “We provide tools, tips, and resources on our website that clients can visit to learn more.”

The bank also told Sbraccia that Truist will escalate the couple’s complaint so they can get back their $900.

Experts also say people should proactively protect online bank accounts by doing the following: