Credit card skimmer possibly compromises numerous cards in Burke County

(courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office officials believe a credit card skimmer has been used to compromise multiple cards in Rutherford College.

According to BCSO, the cards may have been used in multiple counties. Detectives are investigating to identify a suspect.

Anyone who may have had their credit or debit card used for fraudulent transactions should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 to file a report.

Additionally, anyone who recognizes any of the people pictured below is asked to call the Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

