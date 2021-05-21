Crash near Uptown Charlotte leads to knife fight, police say

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An early morning crash near Uptown resulted in a knife fight Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a crash near the North Tryon Street and Dalton Avenue intersection just before 2:20 a.m.

Following the crash, police said the people began fighting. Knives were reportedly involved.

One person was injured.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working on learning more details. This story will be updated as information becomes available.