Crash near Uptown Charlotte leads to knife fight, police say

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An early morning crash near Uptown resulted in a knife fight Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a crash near the North Tryon Street and Dalton Avenue intersection just before 2:20 a.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Following the crash, police said the people began fighting. Knives were reportedly involved.

One person was injured.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working on learning more details. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories