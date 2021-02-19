Couple wanted in deadly Hickory workplace shooting still on the loose

Updated photo of suspects, Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, via the United States Marshals Service

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Investigators in North Carolina believe that a couple wanted in the shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant could still be in the western part of the state.

The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday that the search for the couple extends to the entire East Coast.

But U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said it’s possible they’re still in the greater Hickory area.

Authorities say that Tangela and Eric Parker have been on the run since the Jan. 14 shooting death of Phelifia Marlow.

“I think there’s a good chance they’re somewhere in the mountain area — maybe even closer to the border between Tennessee or North Carolina side — but I think there is definitely a possibility that they are still in this area,” Alfano said.

The Parkers were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669. So far, the vehicle has not been found.

Alfano urged people to keep an eye out for the couple. He said the Parkers may do things like change license plate numbers to try to avoid being found.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information can submit a confidential tip to 877-WANTED2 or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.