Coroner: Body found in creek in remote area of Lancaster County identified, homicide investigation underway

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man’s body that was found in the water near a bridge in the remote area of southern Lancaster County has been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as Casier Izzard, 46, of Heath Springs, South Carolina.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller notified deputies of a body in the water just off a bridge over Beaver Creek on Dick Hill Road.

Investigators described the road as a “miles long, one-lane, rutted dirt road leading south from Twitty Mill Road south of Heath Springs to County Club Road which runs from Kershaw to Lake Wateree.”

Deputies said the area is very remote, but the bridge appeared to be used as a gathering spot for people.

Detectives gathered evidence from the scene before a fire rescue team entered the water and recovered the body of a man that was submerged in six to seven feet of murky water.

“Although the area near the bridge is remote and sparsely populated, there is a lot of traffic on the road by hunters on tracts all along the road and by people apparently partying on the bridge,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope someone saw something and will call us. We also encourage anyone missing a male family member or acquaintance to let us know.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.