Convicted sex offender facing 20 charges in Iredell County for failing to register online

MOORESVILLE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mooresville man convicted of soliciting a child by computer in 2020 is facing over 20 new charges, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 33-year-old Isaiah David Musto was charged with 20 felony counts of sex offender failing to register online identifier and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in April after a report was filed about a man being in possession of child pornography.

Detectives said they interviewed people connected to the case and executed search warrants on internet providers and social media outlets before identifying Musto as the suspect.

Musto was arrested on Monday and served with 21 felony charges.

Officials said is still active and ongoing.