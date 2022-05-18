CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A convicted sex offender attacked and attempted to rape a woman who was working in her office at the Mecklenburg County courthouse in uptown Charlotte Tuesday, police said.

The suspect, identified as Devante Johnson, 24, was arrested Wednesday morning, May 18, and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the Mecklenburg County courthouse located at 832 E. 4th Street in uptown Charlotte in reference to assisting the MCSO. While on their way, the call was updated to a reported sexual assault.

The woman told Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s investigators that Johnson, a convicted sex offender, knocked on the door to her office on the building’s 8th floor around 12:20 p.m. on May 17.

The woman told authorities she recognized the man who then reportedly physically and sexually assaulted her and hit her in the head. She was treated onsite for swelling and bruising to her face, authorities said before she was transported to Atrium University hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Johnson, who authorities said was not scheduled for an appointment, ran out and fled the scene. He was located by Wednesday morning and was charged with the following:

Second-degree attempted rape

Second-degree attempted sex offense

Kidnapping

Sexual battery

Assault on a female

Common law robbery

Interfering with emergency communication

Communicating threats

Damage to property

Indecent exposure

Johnson was issued a combined $590,000 secured bond on those charges. This case remains active and open. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.