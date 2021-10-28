Convicted felon wanted on robbery charges captured outside McDonald’s in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A convicted felon wanted on multiple charges was recently captured by deputies outside a McDonald’s in Salisbury, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Dashawn Brown, 27, was wanted for common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown was spotted this week standing in the front yard of a Ridge Street address in Salisbury. During surveillance, Brown was seen leaving the home sitting on the passenger side inside a vehicle.

Due to the severity of the outstanding charges, a ‘felony stop’ was executed in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s located at 601 Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

During the traffic stop, Brown was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the car and a firearm was located in the passenger side of the vehicle. Following this incident, Brown was charged with an additional possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown was out of jail on a $50,000 secured bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon from a June 4, 2021 incident. He’s now been issued a $400,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants.