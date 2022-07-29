UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man living in Union County, who had been previously convicted for molesting a child, was sentenced to four months in prison for fraudulently obtaining a U.S. citizenship, according to the Department of Justice.

DOJ said 44-year-old Vyacheslav Fyodorovich Rizhkov, born in Azerbaijan, fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship on September 17, 2019, by making materially false statements under oath on his naturalization application.

Court records show that in response to the question, “Have you ever committed, assisted in committing, or attempted to commit a crime or offense for which you were not arrested?” he answered, “No.”

On March 6, 2020, Rizhkov was convicted of sexual battery of a physically helpless person and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Court records said all three victims were minors and had been molested over a period of years, beginning at least as early as July 2017.

DOJ said Rizhkov was not arrested until after he naturalized, making immigration officials unaware of the crimes.

On July 22, 2022, he was sentenced to four months in prison followed by a one-year of supervised release for one count of unlawful procurement of naturalization. He was also judicially denaturalized as a U.S. citizen, officials said.