Concord woman charged with insurance fraud after claiming vehicle was stolen

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 41-year-old Concord woman is accused of falsely claiming her vehicle was stolen when she knew her boyfriend had wrecked it, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Officials said Erica Forrest was charged Thursday with felony insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. She also faces a misdemeanor count of insurance application fraud.

Special agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance accused Forrest of attempting to get money from Integon General Insurance by claiming her vehicle had been stolen. Officials allege that Forrest knew that her boyfriend had actually wrecked the car.

NCDOI also said Forrest made false statements in her insurance application, stating she had listed all the drivers on the application, but knowing she failed to list her boyfriend who was the primary driver of the vehicle.

The omission of her boyfriend’s name reportedly saved her around $339 in yearly premiums, according to the criminal summons.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime; we all pay for it through higher insurance premiums,” said Department of Insurance Commissioner Causey. “Help us keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspected fraud.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Anyone who suspects insurance fraud or other white-collar crime is encouraged to report it to the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.