Concord woman charged in hit-and-run that claimed life of 26-year-old mom

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Concord Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 26-year-old mother.
Authorities said Keshara Bridges, 25, of Concord, has been charged with driving with a revoked license and involuntary manslaughter. Bridges’ Nissan was recovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Milhaven Lane in Charlotte, police said.
Concord officers had responded to calls regarding an accident around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, near the intersection of Union Street and Ridge Court.
As officers arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified as Kaitlyn Ball, 26, of Concord, who was injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled the area. Police said Ball was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bridges is currently being held under a $50,000 secured bond.