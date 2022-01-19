Concord woman charged in hit-and-run that claimed life of 26-year-old mom

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Concord Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 26-year-old mother.

Authorities said Keshara Bridges, 25, of Concord, has been charged with driving with a revoked license and involuntary manslaughter. Bridges’ Nissan was recovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Milhaven Lane in Charlotte, police said.

Credit: Concord Police Department

Concord officers had responded to calls regarding an accident around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, near the intersection of Union Street and Ridge Court.

As officers arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified as Kaitlyn Ball, 26, of Concord, who was injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled the area. Police said Ball was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bridges is currently being held under a $50,000 secured bond.