Concord Police looking for ‘person of interest’ after Thursday morning shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Concord Police Department is looking for a person of interest after one person was shot Thursday morning.
According to CPD, the person was shot on Gaither Place. They were taken to the hospital to be treated. Police did not say what the extent of their injuries may be.
CPD confirmed that detectives are looking for a person of interest, but no description has been given.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
