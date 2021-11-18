Concord man sent to prison on dog fighting, gun charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 75 months in prison for his part in a dog fighting operation and having a firearm as a convicted felon, federal officials said.

Delontay Moore, 26, of Concord, pleaded guilty on July 8 to conspiracy to commit dog fighting offenses and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate Moore sponsored and exhibited a dog in a dog fight in December 2019 after conspiring with others to prepare and train the dog for the fight. The dog lost and died of injuries sustained during the fight.

In February, agents seized 25 dogs from Moore which showed evidence of having been in dog fights as well as suffering from gross neglect, including infections, inflamed or infected wounds and dehydration. Three of the dogs required emergency treatment. One had a fractured leg with exposed bone, the news release said.

An investigation by the Concord Police Department prompted by an anonymous tip led to surveillance in which a detective saw Moore carry an AR-15 assault-style rifle behind his house and stash it under a tarp.