Concord man found dead at RV park across from speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Sunday inside of a camper at the RV park across the street from Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies were called to the Glenwood Acres RV Park on February 14 around 11:50 p.m. and found the body of 49-year-old Tyrus E. Winslow inside a ” camper/RV.” The RV park is not associated with the speedway.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are treating it as a homicide investigation.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.