Concord man acquires renters’ insurance after toilet leak damages music equipment, makes false claim

by: Walter Hermann

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord man is facing insurance fraud charges after acquiring renters’ insurance only after a toilet leak damaged his music recording equipment, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced on Wednesday.

Leon Lewis, 39, of Concord, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense.

Investigators said between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 Lewis claimed about $12,000 in damage while his renters’ insurance policy was in effect. Lewis obtained insurance after the damage occurred, records showed.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

The insurance claim was filed with Liberty Mutual.

