Concord man charged with murdering his mother, deputies say

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 24-year-old Concord man has been charged with murdering his mother, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Monday, Aug. 30, after Concord resident Robin Fink, 58, did not show up at work, according to the police report. Deputies found Fink dead inside a home on Rimer Road and an investigation began.

A short time later, deputies received another call from a nearby neighbor stating that an unknown white male was at their door. The neighbor stated the man then left and went into the woods.

K-9 was brought in and ultimately located the man, Concord resident Paul Kabusk, 24. CSI determined Kabusk was responsible for the murder of Fink, who is his mother.

Kabusk faces charges including first-degree murder. He is being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center with no bond.