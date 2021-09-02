Concord man charged with murdering 3-year-old child

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 3-year-old child in late August, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said Alex Dewayne Blount, 26, was arrested for murder after a 3-year-old child was found in bed unresponsive on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 9:34 a.m. along Central Drive NW.

The young child was pronounced deceased just minutes after emergency personnel responded at 9:37 a.m. by Cabarrus County EMS, police said.

Blount is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Jail under a $1 million bond.