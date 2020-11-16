Concord Discount Tire employee killed during standoff identified by police

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Concord Police have identified 27-year-old Terrence Cabilin Wallace of China Grove as the man who was shot and killed at Discount Tire in Concord Saturday.

Police said what started as a verbal dispute at the store turned into a standoff when store employees told police that Wallace was still inside the store along with an armed suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Lynchburg, South Carolina resident Jeremy Spann.

After a nearly four-hour standoff, Spann surrendered to police and was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

Follow the shooting at Discount Tire the victim has been identified as Terrence Cabilin Wallace, 27 of China Grove. The release of Wallace's information was delayed until Concord Police could ensure all of Wallace's family had been notified of his death.

Police discovered Wallace’s body inside the store.

Concord Police told FOX 46 Charlotte that there is no indication that the Discount Tire employee who was shot and killed on Saturday was targeted and called the act ‘totally random.’

Officials say remains in jail on Monday and faces multiple charges including murder and felony possession of a gun. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

