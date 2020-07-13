‘Has to stop.’ Police chief decries weekend violence after 4 deadly shootings

As the city takes a step back to catch its breath from a weekend of violent crime, Charlotte police says it must stop.

During a Monday news conference Charlotte Police Chief Johnny Jennings and Major Rob Dance both reiterated the message that this is not the community that they envision.

16, 17, and 21-year-old’s were identified as victims in this weekends four homicides.

“This has to stop,” decried the new Charlotte Police Chief Johnny Jennings during a news conference in front of CMPD headquarters on Monday and called on the public to step up. “Are we doing enough to keep our city safe?”

Charlotte police said on Monday that the violence in the city, which involves a slew of teenagers, both as victims and suspects, is becoming more troubling.

The Queen City has seen five homicides in as many days and 22 since Jun 2. The current tally is 59, higher than last year’s and on track to eclipse last year’s record numbers.

Police are still struggling with leads on last month’s Beatties Ford mass shooting that left four people dead.

There were over 300 witnesses and police say nobody has come forward to speak with them. More than 180 rounds of ammunition were found and police say there had to be multiple shooters with different types of guns including possible assault weapons in addition to handguns.

Major Dance says the department has ‘very strong’ leads on suspects in Monday’s early morning deadly shooting of 16-year-old Vontairius Doster. Dance says there should be an update later this week.

21-year-old Delvin Teah was fatally shot on Sunday evening not far from the UNC Charlotte campus, and 17-year-old Cory McKinney near Sugar Creek Park. On Thursday Roscoe Wright, 57, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot at an apartment complex near Bojangles Coliseum. 28-year-old Jamie Briggs is being charged with Wright’s murder.

Allen Smith was, 42, was fatally shot while sitting in his car at a BP gas station on Saturday. It’s unclear if he was targeted but there is no suspect in this case at the moment, CMPD said.