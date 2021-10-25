Community reacts to Army soldier arrested for killing his grandparents in Chester County

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An Army soldier was arrested, while on deployment in Germany, for killing his grandfather and great grandmother in Chester County.

The sheriff believes the soldier joined the Army to hide after investigators say he killed his grandparents, but it didn’t work. Detectives knew just where to find him, where he was serving in Germany.

“It was just really creepy to think something could have happened really horrible there,” said Amber Moore, a neighbor in Chester County.

For almost a year and a half, the small community of Richburg was buzzing with questions over who killed a grandfather and a great grandmother inside a home on Doe Street.

“It’s a big shock everything coming out now that he did that to them,” said Moore.

Deputies say 24-year-old Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott called 911 on Father’s Day 2020 and reported he found his grandfather, who helped raise him in the house, and his great grandmother dead.

“It’s scary, it’s scary, but it’s sad more than anything to know that whole family’s having to deal with that. That was somebody’s son, somebody’s grandson,” said Moore.

Deputies didn’t know it at the time, but now they say the killer was right in their backyard.

Investigators say Scott left the Marine Corps as an ammo tech in January 2020 and killed his grandfather, 61-year-old Gene Rogers, and his great grandmother, 78-year-old Billie Rogers, in June of that year.

“I will say that the motive was financial. It was just a crime of money, greed,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

The sheriff says the Army didn’t know Scott was on Chester County’s radar and that Scott joined the Army in January of this year.

“We did not feel we had enough evidence at the time to bring charges, and so the Army did what they had to do within the rules that they have,” said Sheriff Dorsey.

The sheriff says his team didn’t know Scott joined the Army and just as soon as they found out, Chester County was in touch with them about their soldier, but it wasn’t until now, in October 2021, that they had enough evidence to arrest Scott.

“Because it was so difficult, it was so technical, this was such a technical investigation, there were no eyewitnesses to the crime, you have to rely on the circumstantial evidence and that forensic evidence, and it takes time,” said Sheriff Dorsey.

The Chester County Solicitor’s Office tells FOX 46 that Scott is being held in jail with no bond, and the earliest he will have a hearing will be December.