Cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms seized, 2 arrested during raid on Maiden home

MAIDEN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people are under arrest after a drug stash and guns were seized during a search warrant this week, the Maiden Police Department announced on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at a home along E. Holly St. in Maiden around 11 a.m. Monday.

Sherrills Ford resident Alexis Lineberger, 21, and Maiden resident Christian Parker, 22, were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking, police said.

Maiden Police

During the search, police discovered and seized numerous amounts of drugs including more than 100 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, 15 grams of cocaine, two assault rifles, one handgun, and about $9,000 in cash.

This remains an active investigation and more charges could be forthcoming, police said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.