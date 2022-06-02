ROWAN CO. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives found 72 grams of cocaine and $24,500 in cash at a home just outside of Salisbury that was the center of two separate death investigations this year, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a “drug house” on Wildwood Road became the focus of an investigation after the body of Rodney Edwards was found hidden in a remote area of eastern Rowan County on April 2.

Detectives learned that drugs were being sold out of the home by 39-year-old Lerenzo “Grump” Harris and that he may have been involved in the concealment of Edwards’ death, the sheriff’s office said.

Lerenzo “Grump” Harris (Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said they determined Edwards had actually overdosed in his home in the presence of Jonathan Holshouser, 39, and Bobbie Rowland, 40, days before his body was found.

To prevent from being associated with the drug-related death, authorities accused Holshouser and Rowland of removing Edwards’ body, driving it to a remote area near a lake and leaving it in the ditch in hopes it wouldn’t be discovered.

The Wildwood Road home once again became the subject of an investigation when Ronnie Dale Hoots was killed on May 20.

Deputies say they responded to the 5800 block of Wildwood Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found Hoots shot twice and deceased on the scene.

Detectives have determined the killing stemmed from issues between Hoots and 60-year-old Erick Brown.

Brown was arrested and charged with murder.

During a search of Harris’ home during the homicide investigation, the sheriff’s office said deputies found drugs and arrest warrants were issued charging Harris with the possession of cocaine.

When detectives went to arrest him on June 1, they said they found a “substantial amount of crack cocaine” and money in his pockets.

A search of the property led to the seizure of 72 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine along with other types of drug paraphernalia like baggies and scales.

Drug Bust on Wildwood Road (RCSO)

More than $24,500 was also reportedly found hidden in the home.

Harris was charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was issued a $254,000 bond.